The Republic of Congo after lots of controversies is set to swear in Felix Tshisekedi as the new president.

Marking the first peaceful, though not undisputed, transfer of power in the troubled country’s history, Tshisekedi inauguration will take place at the presidential palace in Kinshasa.

There has been rancour after the December election that saw opposition leader Tshisekedi declared the surprise victor.

The opposition leader, Martin Fayulu, however, alleged fraud, said that after President Joseph Kabila’s chosen successor and ruling party candidate lost the vote, Kabila and Tshisekedi did a backroom deal.

According to the report gather by concise news, Voting tallies by the influential Catholic Church as well as results leaked to several foreign newspapers, also appear to show Fayulu was the actual winner.

The international communities have been reluctant to congratulate Tshisekedi as the winner of the December poll, most seem to have now come on board, presumably wishing to avoid an outbreak of violence in Congo.

On Tuesday, the U.S. State Department joined countries, including France and South Africa in congratulating Tshisekedi – though with a caveat.

The statement encouraged the government “to address reports of electoral irregularities.”

“We also recognise President Joseph Kabila’s commitment to becoming the first president in DRC history to cede power peacefully through an electoral process,’’ it added.

It was not clear which foreign heads of state would be attending the inauguration.

“Those who want to come are welcome,’’ Jean-Pierre Kambila, the deputy director of Kabila’s cabinet, told dpa.