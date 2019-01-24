Barnett’s death was confirmed by the United Talent Agency (UTA) via a tweet. The tweet reads:

Comedian Kevin Barnett has died at the age of 32. The stand-up comedian who co-created TV comedy series “Rel” on Fox with fellow comedians Lil Rel Howery and Josh Rabinowitz which premiered few months ago has died while holidaying in Mexico.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of our friend and client Kevin Barnett,” his talent agency UTA wrote on Twitter.

“He was an incredible talent and a wonderful person. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

The 32-year-old comedian’s last Instagram post was Sunday, January 20, before he died which showed him in Mexico.

He shared a picture of himself on the street of Mexico with the caption:

“In Mexico. Bought myself a sweater. Been accus#ed of appropriation several times. In my head, I just gave a lady some money so I ain’t cold. Either way. Swag heavy. Mixtape comin. 📸: @alexjonesbaby”.

The comments section has since been flooded with tributes from fans and colleagues.

Barnett’s cause of death is not yet known as at the time of writing this report.