34-year-old chemist, Augustine Udemba was remanded on Thursday at the Yaba Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for giving a woman abortion drug.

The accused prescribed abortion drugs for Miss Ugochi Ogbonnaya to enable her to get rid of her pregnancy, Prosecutor, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye said.

According to Olaluwoye, Augustine committed the offence on Jan. 11, at 8.30p.m. at Stay Fine Hotel, KM 47, Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

Concise News understands that the victim Ogbonnaya later started having a stomach upset after Augustine Udemba had given her the abortion drug and later took to the hotel to spend the night, and left her there.

“That evening, the lifeless body of the deceased was found on the bathroom floor of the hotel; she was naked and bleeding through her private part.

“She was rushed to the Badagry General Hospital by the hotel staff but was confirmed dead on reaching the hospital.

“My lord, the hotel staff were able to identify the accused as the person who took her to the hotel; investigation further revealed that he had carried out an abortion on her,” she said.

However, Magistrate Oluwatoyin Oghere has ordered that Udemba should be kept in Ikoyi Prison pending advice from the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).