Premier League side Chelsea have congratulated Super Eagles’ captain John Mikel Obi over his move to English Championship side Middlesbrough on a six-month deal.

Concise News had earlier reported that Middlesbrough on Thursday confirmed the signing of Mikel with a video of the former Chelsea midfielder training with his new teammates.

Recall that Mikel tore up his contract with Chinese Super League (CSL) side, Tianjin TEDA, after escaping relegation.

Reacting to their former player’s move, Chelsea took to their official Twitter page, @ChelseaFC, to congratulate Mikel and wished him good luck at his new club, Middlesbrough.

“Good luck at Middlesbrough, @Mikel_John_Obi!,” Chelsea tweeted alongside a video of Mikel scoring for the Blues.

Mikel, who will wear No.2 shirt, is expected to make his debut for Middlesbrough when they take on Newport County in an FA Cup clash scheduled for Saturday, January 26.