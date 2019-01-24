Caio Junqueira, star of online movie streaming platform Netflix, has died at the age of 42, after enduring a horrific car crash in Brazil.

Concise News gathered that the actor died on Wednesday at Miguel Couto Hospital in Rio de Janeiro.

The actor, who played a lead role in the series The Mechanism, had smashed into Flamingo Park on 16 January after driving at high speed, according to reports.

It was reported that Junqueira had lost a large amount of blood, and suffered severe chest trauma and open fractures.

It was also gathered that the body of the Brazilian actor, who started acting at the age of seven, was taken to the São João Batista Cemetery on Thursday for viewing.

Junqueira was the son of Brazilian actor Fábio Junqueira and brother of actor Jonas Torres.

In the meantime, fans are visiting the chapel where his body lies to pay tribute.