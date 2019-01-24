President Muhammadu Buhari has transmitted the new national minimum wage bill of N27,000 for state government workers and the private sector and N30,000 for the federal workers.

Concise News had reported that the National Council of State on Tuesday, approved the new minimum wage and mandated the President to forward executive bill to the National Assembly.

But labour union has rejected the new amount, saying Council of state has no power to approve new national minimum wage.

While confirming the transmission of the bill to the National Assembly, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Senator Ita Enang said that the bill had been forwarded to the parliament.

Enang said the federal government has kept to its promise to transmit the bill to the parliament by 23rd of January. The presidential aide said he delivered the bill on behalf of the government.

Both chambers of the national assembly are expected to give accelerated attention to the bill which has pitched organised labour against state and federal governments.

He said, “Well, Mr. President has transmitted the communication in respect of the minimum wage. The bill has been transmitted to the National Assembly and it is inappropriate to speak on it until it is read.”