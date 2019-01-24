President Muhammadu Buhari has said Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi created a problem for him when he vowed to build a railway line to link the Southeast zone to the northern part of the country.

Buhari revealed this on Thursday in Enugu during the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign.

According to him, “Amaechi has made you people a promise and I don’t know how to fulfill it.

“But I can see how I will fulfill it by getting the Federal Executive Council members to approve it.”

In addition, Buhari told the people that “We all must join hands to build a stronger country as we do not have any other country.”

The president reminded the people that “if we get the roads done, get the rail lines done, and get other infrastructure done, we will be making progress.”