Broda Shaggi Rolls Out New Tune 'Ori' (Video)

Following the release of his highly anticipated song, “Ori,” Instagram comedy sensation, Broda Shaggi has put out the video alongside.

Not up to 24 hours after he dropped the audio to the track, the “Hit Me” crooner made the announcement to the visuals of the song through his social media the Instagram Comedian cum musician is releasing the music video to the song.

The song which many has described as “amazing” was produced by Jay Jay Synthsbeatz, while the video was directed by Twitch.

See video: