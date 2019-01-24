Bill For New Minimum Wage Passes Second Reading In Senate

The National Minimum Wage Bill of 2019 on Thursday passed through first and second reading at the Senate

The Bill was passed to be worked on by a Special Ad-Hoc Committee to be chaired by the Senate Majority Whip, Senator Olusola Adeyeye (South West), ahead of its third reading.

Speaking on the Second Reading of the Bill, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu noted that due to the importance of the National Minimum Wage, today was the first time that the 8th Senate was suspending its rules to take a First and Second Reading of an Executive Communication.

“Let me congratulate the NLC and all those who have brought this to this point. I would also like to thank my Distinguished Colleagues for the speedy consideration of this Bill.

“This will be the first time the 8th Senate is reading an Executive Communication and suspending our rules to take a First and Second Reading and assigning the Bill to a Committee, all in one day. This shows how committed we are to this issue.

“I believe what we have been saying so far will suffice in guiding the Committee. Just to clarify, the new minimum wage brought to us is set at N27,000. There were news reports of N27,000 for states and N30,000 for the Federal Government, but this is a single national minimum wage of N27,000. Another issue of concern is whether this affects organisations and establishments employing less than 25 persons.

“If this does not affect these people, it means a whole number of people are left outside the minimum wage and that is not right. In most countries, the minimum wage applies to all workers, regardless of the number of people in an establishment. I believe that at the public hearing, we will be able to clarify and sort it all out. We must try our best to reduce the gap between the rich and the poor,” the Deputy Senate President said.

Other Members of the Ad-Hoc Committee include Senator Abu Ibrahim, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Labour; Senator Shehu Sani, representing the North West; Senator Sam Egwu, representing the South East; Senator Suleiman Adokwe, representing the North Central; Senator Francis Alimikhena, representing the South South; and Senator Binta Masi Garba, representing the North East.

The Committee was directed to report back to the full Senate Plenary within two weeks.