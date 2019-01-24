Australian Open: Naomi Osaka Defeats Pliskova To Reach Final
Osaka reaches Australian open final (Image Courtsey AFP)

Japanese fourth seed, Naomi Osaka beats seventh seed Karolina Pliskova to reach Australian Open final.

The Japanese made it back to back Grand Slam finals after winning with 6-2 4-6 6-4 to set up a meeting with another Czech, Petra Kvitova on Saturday.

The semi-final was played in Melbourne at a 40C temperature under the Rod Laver Arena roof.

However, Concise News gathers that Osaka hit another forehand winner to give herself a match point at 40-30, shouting “come on” as she looked up to the sky and tried to compose herself, then hit what she thought was a 111mph ace down the middle.

After it was called out, Osaka challenged and clasped her hands together in hope as she watched the replay – and was left celebrating when Hawkeye showed the ball had clipped the line.

The final will see Osaka and 28-year-old Kvitova, who has reached her first Grand Slam final since being stabbed, battling for the world number one ranking.

The winner will replace Romania’s Simona Halep as her 48-week reign comes to an end.

The defeat ended 26-year-old Pliskova’s hopes of reaching her second Grand Slam final and set up a first all-Czech final against her Fed Cup team-mate.

