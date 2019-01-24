Australian Open: Nadal Beats Greek's Wonder kid To Secure Final Ticket

Rafael Nadal drubbed pass Greek wonder kid, Stefanos Tsitsipa to secure a place in the Final of the 2019 Australian Open.

The Greek tennis rising star was beaten 6-2, 6-4, 6-0 in the Australian Open semi-final by Rafael Nadal.

Nadal awaits the winner between Novak Djokovic or Lucas Pouile.

“It’s been very much a great tournament, I think I’ve been playing well every day,” Nadal said following his match.

“Ever since the tournament started I have felt really well.

“It’s always a big challenge to play against them(younger generation) but that’s the beautiful thing about this sport we’re able to share generations.

“The new generation is coming so that will be interesting…they are here now already and I just wish them a very successful career.”

The Greek started well as he went toe-to-toe with his opponent, holding serve comfortably through the first few games.

An early break saw Nadal move to 3-2 before running away with the first set 6-2 when he secured the double break off a nervy Tsitsipas double double-fault.