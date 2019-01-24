Eighth-seed Petra Kvitova on Thursday knocked out debutant Danielle Collins to reach her first final at the Australian Open in Melbourne.

Czech international and two times Wimbledon champion edge out her opponent with 7-6 (7/2), 6-0.

Kvitova will be hoping to play her fellow compatriot, Karolina Pliskova or fourth seed Japanese Naomi Osaka.

Expressing her happiness, Kvitova said, she was struggling to find her best form as Collins puts her on the edge.

“I’m really glad that it (form) came in the tie-break and in the second set,” she said.

“I think I was happier than the fans when the roof closed, I like to play indoors and I think that helped me a little bit.”

Debutant Danielle Collins who knockout Serena Williams on her dream run to the final four on her Australian debut was nervous as Kvitova won a first-set tie-breaker and her game fell apart in the second set.

Collins who has ranked 165 a year ago, now move to become world number 23 from 35 as a result of her run to the final four.

Collins who was not pleased with the umpire’s call when Kvitova ran away with 7-2 argued from the beginning of the second set.

Every time I hit a good serve or win the point there’s something,” she told umpire Carlos Ramos, the same official who was the subject of Serena Williams’ infamous rant in last year’s US Open final.

Kvitova, vastly more experienced than her opponent, kept her composure and won the second set at a canter.