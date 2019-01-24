President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, says the ongoing Asuu strike would be suspended when the federal government addresses the union’s “minimalist proposal.”

The union commenced the nationwide strike on 4 November after a meeting of its national leadership at the Federal University of Technology, Akure.

Concise News understands that the lecturers are protesting poor funding of Nigerian universities, non-implementation of previous agreements, among other issues.

And Ogunyemi insists that the union would not suspend the strike until all offers made to it after their last meeting with the Federal Government had been fully implemented.

“the strike will end when government addresses our minimalist proposal send to it. We have reduced what we proposed drastically, what we propose now is a far cry from where we started,” Daily Trust quoted him as saying.

“So, government must address this proposal that we have before it in order to pave way for the suspension of the strike action. Unless it does so, we cannot go back to our members to prevail on them to consider other positions than where we are.”

Concise News had reported that the federal government said it had released N163 billion to public universities from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) in a bid to end the strike.

Nigeria’s Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige made this known while speaking with newsmen after a closed-door reconciliatory meeting with the leadership of the union on Monday in Abuja.