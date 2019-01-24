Arsenal Vs Man Utd: Mesut Ozil Speaks Ahead Clash

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has sent a message to the Gunners as the team prepares for a semi-final FA Cup tie with Manchester United on Friday.

Ozil was not part of the team that mauled Chelsea 2-0 in a Premier League game last weekend.

Arsenal coach Unai Emery is reportedly willing to sell the former Real Madrid star even though he signed a long-term deal with the Gunners last February.

While speaking ahead of the clash at the Emirates Stadium, the former German international described it as a “huge” game against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

“A huge FA Cup game awaits us! #Together #COYG #M1Ö #YaGunnersYa @Arsenal @MatteoGuendouzi,” he tweeted.