Dare-devil robbers have attacked a branch of Polaris Bank located in Oke Ejigbo, Ila Orangun area of Osun State.

According to sources, the robbery operation was still on as of 5.00pm on Thursday.

Although no cases of injury, loss of life has been recorded as at the time of filing in this report, however, Policemen and other security operatives were said to have been deployed to the scene.

Concise News promises further information as it comes.