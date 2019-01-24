The Appeal Court has affirmed former Cross Rivers State Governor Donald Duke as the authentic presidential candidate for the Social Democratic Party (SDP), overturning an earlier judgment declaring Prof. Jerry Gana the candidate of the party.

The court, in a unanimous decision by a three-man panel, led by Justice Abdul Aboki, set aside the December 14, 2018 judgment of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court which had declared Gana the candidate of the party.

The court held that Gana’s position as the party’s candidate in section 18 of the party’s amended constitution contravenes the Electoral Acts stipulation for the validity of a candidate in any election.

The court also held that the amendment relied upon by Gana did not take effect until October 8, 2018, two days after its ratification and the election of Duke as the party’s candidate in line with section 222 of the Electoral Act.

The court, therefore, awarded N500,000 cost against Gana, in favour of Duke.

Hours after the judgement, Professor Gana commended the ruling of the court while addressing a news conference elsewhere in the nation’s capital.

According to him, the verdict of the court is a victory for democracy and party politics as the culture of imposition of candidates by political parties is no longer fashionable.

The former minister said he was in full support of the peace accord initiated by the National Peace Committee led by General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

He added that he was ever prepared for a peaceful process in the forthcoming general elections.

Concise News had reported that the FCT High Court in Maitama on Dec.14, 2018, had declared Prof. Gana, the winner of the presidential primary election of the SDP conducted on Oct. 6.

The party had declared Duke, the winner of the election and its flag bearer for the 2019 General Elections.

The party said that Duke polled 812 votes while Gana had 611.

However, Gana went to court seeking that it would declare him the winner in line with the zoning and rotation formula of the party’s constitution.

In his judgement, Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf held that the regulations contained in the party’s constitution were binding on every member and must be obeyed.

He held that the zoning and rotation formula as contained in the party’s constitution stipulated that both the chairman of the party and the flag bearer should not come from the same zone.

The judge, therefore, declared Gana the winner of SDP presidential primary election conducted on Oct. 6.