A House of Assembly candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state Michael Ohio-Ezomon has been kidnapped.

Concise News understands that the APC candidate was abducted at his house in Eme-Ora, Owan West area of the southern state.

According to the chairman of the Owan West local government, Frank Illaboya, Ohio-Ezomon was kidnapped by three gunmen around 1am on Thursday, January 24.

It was learned that his orderly was killed by the abductors who took him away through the window.

“The orderly attached to him was killed and our candidate was taken away by gunmen through the window,” Ilaboya told NAN.

“As I speak to you now, there has been no contact from the abductors,” he added.

The abductee had earlier represented Owan West Constituency from 2011 to 2015.