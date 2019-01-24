Anambra Extends Teachers Retirement Age | Nigeria News

Anambra State Government on Thursday said it has extended the retirement age for teachers from Sixty years to Sixty-Five years.

Speaking on the approved extension, the Head of Service, Harry Udu, said in Awka that the extension takes effect from January 17, 2019.

According to Udu, the extension affected teachers in primary and post-primary schools.

He urged officers in charge of the Post Primary School Service Commission and Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board to take necessary steps to notify all teachers of the development.