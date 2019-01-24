Actress Linda Osifo Flaunts Her Newly Completed Mansion

Nollywood actress Linda Osifo has flaunted her newly acquired mansion. The beautiful actress shared the acquired mansion while narrating her journey before she eventually became a landlady in Lagos.

The Edo-born actress took to her Instagram page to share pictures of the mansion by telling her fans not to listen to naysayers who tell them somethings are impossible as she got the mansion from dedication and hardwork.

She wrote:

“Na small small…

•I squatted at first in someone’s house (A great helper till now) -2013

•Rented a shared apartment with a complete stranger -2014

•Rented my own 3 room apartment in lekki– 2015

•Glory to God….like play sha na we them dey call Landlord for this Lagos! -2018

“If I never took that bold step & got on that plane….there wouldn’t be ‘LAO’ today. Don’t let them tell you it’s not possible because of your gender, age, skin color, background, education or whatever! Let them know your dreams are POSSIBLE because you have a LIVING GOD. Never give the glory to man, but to God only!🙏🏾 #TBTgratitude #Testimony————————————————————————

#LAO#lindaOsifo#GodSpeed#Thankful#melaningoddess

Linda became a Nollywood talent to be reckoned with when she was nominated for the 2015 ELOY awards for her role in the hit TV series: Desperate Housewives Africa by Ebonylife TV.