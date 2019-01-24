80s Vs 90s Vs 2000s Challenge Trends As Nigerians Reveal Age

Just days after the 10-year challenge ended, many Nigerians and non-Nigerians have now started off the #80svs90svs2000schallenge trending on social media.

The #80vs90sv2000schallenge is meant to reveal which decade an individual was born with photos to show.

With the challenge, an individual post their photo(s) on Twitter, and writes their age alongside.

Concise News captured some of the photos shared by Nigerians as the #80svs90svs2000s hits Twitter below:

Forever a 90s babe ✨#80sVS90sVS2000sChallenge pic.twitter.com/jkAOCPD0hE — T r i s s y 🇨🇩🇿🇲🇹🇿🇿🇦 (@Beatrice_Tengu) January 24, 2019

#80sVS90sVS2000sChallenge we the 90s. But we should differentiate between the early and late 90s pic.twitter.com/YmtcLTcFtT — Ifeoluwa (@IfeOlatilewa) January 24, 2019