80s Vs 90s Vs 2000s Challenge Trends As Nigerians Reveal Age
A couple share their family photo as #80svs90svs2000challenge Trends

Just days after the 10-year challenge ended, many Nigerians and non-Nigerians have now started off the #80svs90svs2000schallenge trending on social media.

The #80vs90sv2000schallenge is meant to reveal which decade an individual was born with photos to show.

Advertise With Us

With the challenge, an individual post their photo(s) on Twitter, and writes their age alongside.

Concise News captured some of the photos shared by Nigerians as the #80svs90svs2000s hits Twitter below:

RELATED NEWSMORE FROM AUTHOR