80s Vs 90s Vs 2000s Challenge Trends As Nigerians Reveal Age

Just days after the 10-year challenge ended, many Nigerians and non-Nigerians have now started off the #80svs90svs2000schallenge trending on social media.
The #80vs90sv2000schallenge is meant to reveal which decade an individual was born with photos to show.
With the challenge, an individual post their photo(s) on Twitter, and writes their age alongside.
Concise News captured some of the photos shared by Nigerians as the #80svs90svs2000s hits Twitter below:
Forever a 90s babe ✨#80sVS90sVS2000sChallenge pic.twitter.com/jkAOCPD0hE
— T r i s s y 🇨🇩🇿🇲🇹🇿🇿🇦 (@Beatrice_Tengu) January 24, 2019
80s here #80sVS90sVS2000sChallenge pic.twitter.com/vZ47oHCV2N
— Trevor Mabalane (@Izzo_trev) January 24, 2019
90s… @BaldMicah u see dat 90s rock it better 👌👌👌#80svs90svs2000schallenge pic.twitter.com/blod8huUhM
— Jobbyjoe (@I_am_lekas) January 24, 2019
#80sVS90sVS2000sChallenge we the 90s. But we should differentiate between the early and late 90s pic.twitter.com/YmtcLTcFtT
— Ifeoluwa (@IfeOlatilewa) January 24, 2019
#80sVS90sVS2000sChallenge
90s kid pic.twitter.com/IAqQeUPo6h
— JOYCE KELLY🇰🇪 (@JoyceKelly254) January 24, 2019
#80sVS90sVS2000sChallenge the 80's kids pic.twitter.com/ecueT9Uz2z
— lwazi (@SomzanaLwazi) January 24, 2019
Team 80s #80sVS90sVS2000sChallenge 👑 pic.twitter.com/irFFqzl1jP
— lucky mahobe (@LuckyMahobe) January 24, 2019
#80sVS90sVS2000sChallenge Outchea representing the 80s 😍🙈 33 years baybe, make up for what? pic.twitter.com/1K1eWZ8mnE
— Slim A (@AycoAM) January 24, 2019
She is 27 years old.
90’s baby♥️#80sVS90sVS2000sChallenge pic.twitter.com/Vr58bHdbPE
— 👑Miss Radebe👑🇿🇦 (@tholakele15) January 24, 2019