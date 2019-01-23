Video-sharing website YouYube has deleted Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage’s ‘One’ video from its music streaming service.

The video was taken down from Youtube barely a month after its release in December 2018.

Shot by Clarence Peters, Tiwa savage expressed gratitude for all that had come her way during the course of the year in the video shot on the beach and Osokoro community in Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria, with guest appearance of veteran actress Iya Rainbow as her mother.

However, barely two days after the release of the song, another Nigerian singer Danny Young called out Tiwa Savage on his Instagram page saying that the singer had taken a line off his single, ‘Oju Ti Won’ without taking permission from him.

Although Tiwa Savage did not respond to the allegations, however, the music streaming platform deleted the video, today, January 23rd, due to copyright claims by a third party.

Tiwa Savage is yet to comment on the action taken by YouTube.

The songwriter, who is referred to as the biggest female singer, sure knows how to manage situations.

Concise News had earlier reported a fan saying the Mavin Records singer is overrated.

The Twitter user with the handle @Chitala_, after voicing her opinion, asked other tweeps what they thought.

“Anyone else think Tiwa Savage is overrated,” the Tweeter user had tweeted.

But in her reaction to the aforementioned criticism, the Mavin first lady said that grace had brought her to this level.

In her response, Tiwa wrote: “I don’t, I think she works hard and has the grace of God but hey what do I know.”