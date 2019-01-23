Why I Hate My Sexy Body - Sultry Actress Princess Shyngle

Controversial Gambian Ghana-based actress, Princess Shyngle, has said that she hates her sexy body because it’s a curse to her rather than a blessing.

The endowed actresses revealed that being sexy is a curse and at this point in her life, she literally hates her body.

Shyngle made this known on her Instastory, the curvy actress wrote:

“Being sexy is a f**king curse. At this point, I literally hate body”.

The outburst, however, generated outrage on Instagram has the actress has never missed any opportunity to flaunt her tiny waist and huge behind on her social media handles.

Concise News recall that Princess Shyngle once revealed that 99.9% of the men she has dated couldn’t satisfy her sexually.

In the since-deleted post, the voluptuous actress revealed how she has been keeping herself busy sexually for a year now on her Instagram page. In her words:

“Some of you all wonder how I’ve been single over a year well that’s the secret You all my s3xy dildo it satisfies me than 99.9% of the guys I’ve ever dated,” the post read.

The controversial actress in an interview also said she finds it “very hard” as a woman to reject all the men that come to her, but “they go away soon”.

She said, “As a woman, it is hard for me to reject all the men who come my way. All the men I mean the rich, poor, politicians but as soon as they come in, get in there, they go away.”

Shyngle admitted to being “indecent on social media” but still expects her “real man” to love her for what and who she is.