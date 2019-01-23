WhatsApp Crashes Worldwide, Nigerians React On Twitter
Worldwide users of messaging application WhatsApp have reacted on Twitter following a temporary crashing of the network on Tuesday.

Many of the over 1.5 billion users, both on Android and iOS, were unable to log into their accounts on Tuesday, according to Indian news agency ANI. The reason for the snag has yet to be announced by the company.

Moreover, the outage comes just a few hours after the messenger announced that it would be curbing the number of forwards for users worldwide. The move is aimed at limiting hoaxes and rumours that lead to violence.

This is not the first time that the messaging app has stopped working. WhatsApp users faced a similar issue twice in 2017 as well.

However, it appears the app did not crash in Nigeria as many Twitter users in Nigeria claimed the app worked perfectly well for them throughout Tuesday.

See some Twitter reactions by Nigerians:

