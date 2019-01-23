WhatsApp Crashes Worldwide, Nigerians React On Twitter

Worldwide users of messaging application WhatsApp have reacted on Twitter following a temporary crashing of the network on Tuesday.

Many of the over 1.5 billion users, both on Android and iOS, were unable to log into their accounts on Tuesday, according to Indian news agency ANI. The reason for the snag has yet to be announced by the company.

Moreover, the outage comes just a few hours after the messenger announced that it would be curbing the number of forwards for users worldwide. The move is aimed at limiting hoaxes and rumours that lead to violence.

This is not the first time that the messaging app has stopped working. WhatsApp users faced a similar issue twice in 2017 as well.

However, it appears the app did not crash in Nigeria as many Twitter users in Nigeria claimed the app worked perfectly well for them throughout Tuesday.

See some Twitter reactions by Nigerians:

It is official, Nigeria has been excluded from the world. Yes #WhatsApp crashed all over the world and Nigeria was not affected. We are now the most powerful country in the world. What a time to be alive. — MC Wizz official (@mc_wizz) January 23, 2019

#Whatsapp crashes temporarily except in Nigeria

At least we can see the evidence of d prayer meetings we have been holding for Nigeria 😂😂. Even d Bible worked 4 us dis time Psalm 91:7 A thousand shall crash at thy side & 10,000 at ur right hand but it will not come near u pic.twitter.com/mRUhcIGpy6 — The Music Freak🎶🇳🇬 (@aquila_olaniyi) January 23, 2019

#whatsapp is down all over the world and it working fine in Nigeria, and we say Buhari is not working. He deserve re-election for that 😁😁😁 — Being Normal Is Boring😳😳🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@bodmasolaoluwa) January 23, 2019

WhatsApp crashed all over the world but didn’t crash in Nigeria because Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says Nigeria currently ranks first globally in cyber firmware encryption system. What a good day to be Nigerian#whatsapp — Tosho MJ (@MoAsEab) January 23, 2019