US-Based Pastor Leaks Secret On How God Answers Prayers

A Nigerian pastor based in the US and former presidential aide Reno Omokri has said God answers prayers by giving ideas.

Omokri noted that many people erroneously believe that the only way God answers their prayers is by giving them money.

According to a tweet on his handle on Wednesday, he said people believe God has not answered their prayers because He has not given them money.

“Many people pray to God for help in succeeding in life, but because He answers their prayers by giving them ideas and opening up opportunities for them, they erroneously think He has not answered,” he tweeted.

“The only answer they want is money from heaven without work or effort.”