U.S, North Korea Next Summit Must Yield Result, Says Kyung-wha

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha at the World Economic Forum in Davos, said the second summit between United State of America and North Korea slated for next month must deliver concrete results on denuclearization.

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un both met in Singapore last June for an unprecedented summit, producing a promise to work toward “complete denuclearization” of the peninsula, but the two sides have since struggled to agree how to implement the pledge.

The Foreign Minister, however, appeal to the two leaders to make “really great big strides” on the road to denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean peninsula, in line with international demands.

Concise News understands, there has been no indication from the two government concerning U.S. demands that North Korea abandon its nuclear weapons program and Pyongyang’s demands for a lifting of economic sanctions and a formal end to the Korean War.

According to the report, North and South Korea are still technically at war, given the 1950-53 conflict ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty.

The North Korean envoy’s recent visit to Washington has put nuclear talks “back on track”, Kang said in Davos. Details of the second summit would continue to be negotiated despite a partial government shutdown in Washington, he added.