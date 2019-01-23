Italy international Mario Balotelli has completed his move from Nice to Marseille in the French Ligue 1, the club confirmed on Wednesday.

Balotelli, it was gathered, will earn £2.7m for 17 games during his six months at the 1993 European champions.

Concise News learned that the former Liverpool and Manchester City man penned a deal with the French giants until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old Italian joined Marseille after his contact with Nice was cut shot.

The former AC Milan striker had been linked with a return to the Premier League but, according to reports, West Ham had no interest in signing him.

Balotelli, who struggled for goals in the current season, netted 42 goals in 64 appearances for Nice.

His new side, Marseille, are currently seventh in Ligue 1 and have struggled for goals, with strikers Valere Germain and Kostas Mitroglou scoring just three league goals each so far this season

More to come…