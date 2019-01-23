Out-of-favour Chelsea winger Victor Moses has turned down an offer from Turkish giants Fernabahce.

Concise News learned that the former Super Eagles player rejected Fernabahce’s offer because he does not want to leave England.

The 28-year-old former Liverpool forward is understood to be taking his time to choose from the available clubs that have shown interest in him.

Fulham, Crystal Palace, Cardiff City, and Huddersfield Town are some of the clubs that are keen on signing the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner.

Moses had his best moment under former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte but has failed to get into the good book of the current boss Maurizio Sarri.

The winger was left out of the Chelsea side that lost 2-0 to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium last Saturday.