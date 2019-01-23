Swedish Club Kalmar Signs Nwakali On 4-Year Deal

Former Nigeria U-17 star Chidebere Nwakali agrees to a four-year contract with Swedish top division side.

The young Nigerian football star received interest from clubs in Norway and Greece but chose Swedish Kalmar FF over others.

According to him, Swedish Kalmar FF had shown interest in for so long and he feels it is the right to join the club for their persistence.

He said on the club website: “Magnus Pehrsson and Thomas Andersson-Borstam showed interest in me for a long time and that has been the major reason why I chose Kalmar.”

“There has been interests from Norway, Greece and even Sweden, but Kalmar was really keen to get me here and it was absolutely crucial to me.

“Now I look forward to meeting my new teammates and starting the hard work for the start of the season.”

Nwakali is expected to join his new teammates next week.

“It is most important for me to come to a club where I can grow and develop as a football player. I have been loaned out on several occasions in recent years and there was no alternative for me once again,” he said.

“Kalmar feels like a very good choice for me and I feel that they will be able to develop me to a better football player.

“I am still a young player and the most important thing for me now is to be able to develop into being even better and to continuously get playing time.” He concluded.

Expressing his excitement concerning the contract, Nwakali said: “New challenge thanks to God, I accept the challenge and I will surely make good use of it thanks @kalmar_ff, thanks to my family and mummy. I love you and I will always be there for you Mum,”