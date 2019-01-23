Supreme Court Issues Transgender Ban In US Military

The Supreme court on Tuesday has temporarily vindicated ban on the transgender people serving in the United State military.

The transgender ban, which he announced via President Donald Trump’s Twitter handle in July 2017 is premised on the idea that transgender people are expensive and distracting.

“Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail,” Trump tweeted.”

Concise News gathers that, As of 2016, transgender people serving in the military are accumulated to be around 9,000 in which the government sees too expensive to fund for gender confirmation surgery and other procedures and medications.

However, the present administration defines gender as immutable and determined “on a biological basis that is clear, grounded in science, objective and administrable.”

According to the report, the military spends 10 times as much treating erectile dysfunction, and five times as much on Viagra, according to an analysis by the Military Times.

In other words, this isn’t about money.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos revoked Obama-era guidelines that attempted to make life marginally better for transgender kids by telling schools to recognize kids’ gender identity and let them use the bathroom consistent with their gender.

“Americans are uncomfortable with the idea that one might not identify with the gender they were assigned at birth, but it takes a special kind of cruel to say that trans kids, who are already too often the subjects of bullying and abuse, shouldn’t even be able to pee in peace.

“I’m far from a nationalistic pro-military cheerleader, but as long as the institution exists, it should be fair and should pull from the best pool of candidates — not make arbitrary exclusions because some social conservatives don’t like trans people.

“Blowing up our gender norms also threatens to undermine long-entrenched male power structures, which is a real threat to those who benefit from them.”