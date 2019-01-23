Barely 21 days after a Lagos-based disc jockey Seun Omogaji, popularly known as DJ xgee, took his life hours after posting a cryptic note on his Instagram account, family members of the deceased have debunked rumour that he committed suicide over marital issues.

According to multiple reports, Omogaji took his life after unresolved marital crises with his wife, Omobolanle Omogaji.

But on Wednesday, January 23, the Mogajis denied the rumour through a statement.

The statement read:

“Our attention has been drawn to several publications based on false insinuations and accusations following the demise of our beloved son, Oluwaseun Omogaji of blessed memory”.

“Whilst we sincerely appreciate the concern, love and support shown through this very difficult period, we categorically state that our son, Oluwaseun of blessed memory was happily married to his wife, Omobolanle Omogaji and up to the time of his demise, their union was not estranged as wrongly purported”.

“We hereby appeal to the general public to respect the memory of our late son Oluwaseun Omogaji and the privacy of his widowed wife, children and family he has left behind to grieve and to heal”.

“We thank you again for your support”.