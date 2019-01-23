Senator Shehu Sani (PRP-Kaduna Central) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari against probing former President Olusegun Obasanjo because many of his aides were part of the former President’s government.

Sani also warned President Buhari to be very careful in dealing with the elder statesman.

The Kaduna senator gave the warning via his twitter handle, @ShehuSani, on Tuesday in reaction to the letter written by Obasanjo to Buhari.

Sani, in tweets laced with figurative expressions, said, “If you decide to open and probe the kitchen and the food store left by Obj (Obasanjo) because of his bitter leaf letters, you will see the names of many people on your dining table today.

“The table manners and the cutlery they used for his (Obasanjo’s) spaghetti is the same they are using for your noodles.

“Nigerian leaders adopt habitual and perpetual friends of the throne and assume they are loyal friends of the king.”

In another tweet on Tuesday, the senator drew Buhari’s attention to the politics of Kaduna State, especially the perceived marginalisation of Christians.

He said, “Prez (President Buhari) is courageous to reveal those who stood for him in his trying moments in the past. The truth is that the Muslim masses also stood for him in the past.

“Another truth is that the Christians who supported him are currently being marginalised in my state (Kaduna) using his name.”