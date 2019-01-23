Senate Confirms Tukur As Financial Intelligence Director

Modibbo Tukur has been confirmed by the Senate on Wednesday as the Director of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU).

President Muhammdu Buhari had nominated Tukur on January 7 in line with the provision of Section 5(1) of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) Act 2018.

While congratulating him the President of the Senate Bukola Saraki called on him to do about his duties with professionalism.

Tukur is from Adamawa State Master of Science (MSc) degree holder in International Business.

Presently, he is an Assistant Director in the NFIU with vast international experience in illegal assets recovery.