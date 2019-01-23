Technology firm, Cellutant employees murdered by the Islamist militants in a hotel and office complex, where buried in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi amid tears.

Tributes were paid to the six Cellulant employees who were murdered a week ago as hundreds of people mourn the selfless workers who sacrificed their lives to save their colleagues’ lives.

The technology firm, however, praised the six selfless workers for their bravery in an attack the Somalia-based Islamist group al-Shabab claimed to have carried out.

Five militants, including a suicide bomber, stormed the luxury Dusit complex in the Westland’s district of the capital last Tuesday, killing at least 21 people and injuring dozens.

Elite police officers ended a 19-hour siege after killing all the attackers.

The company commended, Jeremiah Mbaria, Kelvin Gitonga, Ashford Kuria, Wilfred Kareithi, John Ndiritu, Denis Mwaniki for saving their colleagues while putting their lives at risk.

Concise news understands that All of them were in the office when the attackers set off the first explosion on the compound at 15:00 local time (12:00 GMT)

Sensing trouble Mr. Mbaria and Mr. Kuria – who was leading a team meeting – started helping their colleagues to evacuate the office.

Mr. Mwaniki joined them as they guided the staff out of Cellulant’s office on the fifth and sixth floor of the building.

The team managed to get 83 of the 100 colleagues out to safety through the emergency door, Cellulant said.

However, the militants noticed them and the remaining employees scattered in different directions.