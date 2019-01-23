Bobrisky, Lizzy Anjorin Blast Man Over Comment On The Cross-Dresser

Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, and Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin have lambasted a man for insulting the Nigerian male cross-dresser.
The fight started after the actress shared a photo of Bobrisky at her turbaning ceremony held over the weekend in Lagos.
Anjorin thanked Bobrisky for coming to show his support whilst also defending him from his critics.
Lizzy’s post read thus:
“Until you were caught with your fellow man …Then I will deny you here and after life . But if it your crazy styles to sell your product, I stand by you ..To dissociate from poverty is not rice and beans
She also said Bobrisky was misunderstood by most and informed her followers that he’s just a nice person who came up with an ingenious way to escape poverty”.
The Instagram user with the handle @controller_777, however, dropped an unpleasant comment on Lizzy’s page which led to the duo replying him.
Lizzy shared the man’s picture on her Instagram page with the caption:
“@controller_777 Olori bi posi adelabu ..elenu bi napkin onito ..oju yin bi ona Berger 🙄🙄Sebi you bleach pass bobrisky ?? Before you abuse me try and hide your page ..its only a stupid dog that will walk into a lion’s den for sex …You will be buried in shame…i learn to praise people..it cost me nothing to be loyal and love people that shows me genuine love ..it cost you deadly things to be judgemental. Judging a person does not determine who they are, it defines who u are. Men are more petty dis days than woman ..What is the different between you and bobrisky ?? Laslas Bob leaves in lekki and you are living in a slum and you still have audacity to hide APC broom in your mansion ..Take care of your life …uncle I have your children pictures your home address and you can still be deported ..oya say thank you and i love u before I vex”.
Bobrisky, on the other hand, also blasted him on his IG. He shared the picture below to spite him.