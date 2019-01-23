Bobrisky, Lizzy Anjorin Blast Man Over Comment On The Cross-Dresser

Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, and Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin have lambasted a man for insulting the Nigerian male cross-dresser.

The fight started after the actress shared a photo of Bobrisky at her turbaning ceremony held over the weekend in Lagos.

Anjorin thanked Bobrisky for coming to show his support whilst also defending him from his critics.

Lizzy’s post read thus:

“Until you were caught with your fellow man …Then I will deny you here and after life . But if it your crazy styles to sell your product, I stand by you ..To dissociate from poverty is not rice and beans

..Ask yourself before you condemn him ..did he rape? rob? Steal? Steal panties ? Steal government money ?? … No ..I expect your former house help that betray you to show us and tell names of men that slept with you …but no evidence and still people just pick on him becos of his mode of dressing ..little mind with gene of poverty talk trash and think dirty ..great mind with successful gene mind their business cos they want to be successful..i learnt something about you…when you walked in alot of people were laughing and making jest of you ..but I asked myself what is going through this guy mind ..later you stood up with your maccorooni style you shared over 300 big milos for people ..after few minutes everybody change their thought towards you ….The lesson learnt is that never see anybody useless regardless of how they appear..some people will look cool but deadly than death ..upgrade your brain great mind , mind their business because people you think are normal might not be useful …They might be the one cutting you down behind you ..Those you think are useless might be apple of God eyes ..who am I to judge ?? You will be surprised in 2020 when he declared his family then you will realise he is just an innocent entertainer and clown of highest order ..Bob thank you for coming.

She also said Bobrisky was misunderstood by most and informed her followers that he’s just a nice person who came up with an ingenious way to escape poverty”.

The Instagram user with the handle @controller_777, however, dropped an unpleasant comment on Lizzy’s page which led to the duo replying him.

Lizzy shared the man’s picture on her Instagram page with the caption:

“@controller_777 Olori bi posi adelabu ..elenu bi napkin onito ..oju yin bi ona Berger 🙄🙄Sebi you bleach pass bobrisky ?? Before you abuse me try and hide your page ..its only a stupid dog that will walk into a lion’s den for sex …You will be buried in shame…i learn to praise people..it cost me nothing to be loyal and love people that shows me genuine love ..it cost you deadly things to be judgemental. Judging a person does not determine who they are, it defines who u are. Men are more petty dis days than woman ..What is the different between you and bobrisky ?? Laslas Bob leaves in lekki and you are living in a slum and you still have audacity to hide APC broom in your mansion ..Take care of your life …uncle I have your children pictures your home address and you can still be deported ..oya say thank you and i love u before I vex”.

Bobrisky, on the other hand, also blasted him on his IG. He shared the picture below to spite him.