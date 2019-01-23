White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders has ridiculed Democratic lawmaker Oscasio-Cortez for saying that the world would end in 12 years’ time due to climate change.

Sanders said US administration had little need for the New York Democratic Representative’s thoughts.

“Don’t think we’re going to listen to [Ocasio-Cortez] on much of anything, particularly not on matters we’re gonna leave in the hands of a much, much higher authority,” she said.

“Certainly, not listen to the freshman congresswoman on when the world may end,” Sarah said.

Concise news understands that Oscasio-Cortez on Monday claimed that climate change caused the World War II.

The lawmaker said: “Millenials and people, you know, Gen Z and all these folks that will come after us are looking up and we are like: The world is gonna end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change and your biggest issue is, how are we gonna pay for it.”