Salah Goes off Social Media

Egyptian Mohamed Salah has deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts after he tweeted what looks like a confused post.

The tweet reads: “2019 Resolution: Time to get in touch, for real.”

The Liverpool winger fans looked for his accounts the following morning, they could not find any of them.

Fans, however, baffled as to why he would remove himself from social media.

His last tweet has been taken to be as a result of a dispute he has with the Egyptian FA, while some see it as just a new year resolution.

Those navigating to his Twitter account on Wednesday could only see a message reading “Sorry, that page doesn’t exist!”.

On Instagram, the message read “The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed.” A similar message appeared on Facebook.”

Salah recently won African Player of the Year award for the second consecutive year.