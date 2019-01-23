Sala Sent Fearful Message From The Missing Plane

Emiliano Sala sent a fearful audio message to his friends before his plane disappeared from radar, acknowledging he is getting scared.

The Argentine attacker and the pilot when out of radar when the aircraft making the journey from Nantes to Wales became unresponsive.

The record signing Cardiff City player, sent the audio message through his WhatsApp to close friends, allaying the condition at which he was traveling in.

Argentine Publication OLE, releases the audio WhatsApp messages: “Hello, little brothers, how are you crazy people? Brother, I’m really tired, I was here in Nantes doing things, things, things, things, and things, and it never stops, it never stops, it never stops,” Sala said in a first recording.

“I’m here on a plane that looks like it’s about to fall apart, and I’m going to Cardiff, crazy, tomorrow we already start, and in the afternoon we start training, boys, in my new team.”

A later message from the striker said: “How are you guys, all good? If you do not have any more news from in an hour and a half, I don’t know if they need to send someone to find me… I am getting scared!”

Guernsey Police reveals there has not been any confirmation of the missing duo’s whereabouts as the search for the missing plane began on Tuesday.

“During the course of the 15-hour search, which used multiple breaths of air and sea assets from the Channel Islands, UK, and France, a number of floating objects have been seen in the water,” Guernsey Police said on Twitter.

“We have been unable to confirm whether any of these are from the missing aircraft.”

“We have found no signs of those on board. If they did land on the water, the chances of survival are at this stage, unfortunately, slim.”

“Our owner, Tan Sri Vincent Tan, and chairman, Mehmet Dalman, are all very distressed about the situation.

“We made the decision first thing this morning to call off training with the thoughts of the squad, management staff and the entire club with Emiliano and the pilot.

“All of us at Cardiff City FC would like to thank our fans and the entire footballing family for their support at this difficult time. We continue to pray for positive news.”

Sala who went to France to bid his final farewell to his former teammates, move from Ligue 1Nantes to Cardiff City on a fee of £15 million ($19m).