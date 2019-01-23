Chocolate City boss Jude Abaga, musically known as M.I, has ventured into movie production as the rapper disclosed his interest in Nollywood via his Instagram page.

The rapper, in a post on Tuesday, January 22, wrote:

“Boss mode activated this 2019. One of my goals this year that I’m gonna share.. is I’m going to produce a movie!!! Okay, now it’s out there!!! No going back!!! Please share your goals with me guys!!!!!!”

With this move, M.I joins A-list Nigerian music artistes that have extended their careers to movie production, though, he recently featured in Niyi Akinmolyan’s latest movie, Chief Daddy.

While it’s more common to see Nigerian musicians take the acting part like Banky W in The Wedding Party, Ill-bliss in King of Boys, Phyno in Lion Heart, and Reminisce in King of Boys, M.I has chosen to work behind the scenes.

M.I rose to prominence in 2006 when his song “Crowd Mentality” became popular in his hometown of Jos.

In February 2018, M.I Abaga released a playlist project titled Rendezvous and he followed it up with his fourth studio album in August of the same year titled Yxng Dxnzl (A Study Of Self Worth).