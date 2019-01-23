Rape Allegation: Singer Chris Brown Freed From Police Custody

US singer Chris Brown has been freed from the police custody in Paris barely 24 hours after he was arrested for a rape complaint made by a woman.

The pop star, who was arrested alongside two other men after being accused by a 24-year-old woman, was released from police custody without any charges.

The woman alleged that she was assaulted by the singer and the other men in luxury Mandarin Oriental hotel on Tuesday, January 15th.

After his release, Chris Brown took to his social media platforms to deny the allegations. he wrote:

“I want to make it perfectly clear, this is false,”

“For my daughter and my family this is so disrespectful and is against my character and morals!!!!!”

The 29-year-old singer made the post with a picture that read: “This bitch lyin’.”

Concise News gathered that Brown’s lawyer, Raphael Chiche, said the R&B singer “energetically” professed his innocence and will be sueing the complainant for defamation.

The two men arrested with Brown, identified as a bodyguard and a friend, have also reportedly been released.

Brown has been in repeated legal trouble since pleading guilty to the felony assault in 2009 of his then-singer girlfriend, Rihanna, in the United States.

He completed his probation in that case in 2015.