Osun State police command said it apprehended six suspected highway robbers all dressed in military camouflage uniforms operating along Ife-Ilesa Expressway.

Mr Fimihan Adeoye, the State Commissioner of Police paraded the suspects at the command headquarters in Osogbo on Wednesday.

He said the suspects were arrested at the scene of a robbery operation by his men with the aid of local vigilance group on Monday night.

Adeoye said two other suspected highway robbers who planted spikes on the road to puncture vehicle tyres in order to rob motorists and passengers were equally arrested.

He said before their arrest, the two-man robbery gang had used handcrafted wooden guns, covered with black cello tapes to rob their victims.

He said police investigations established that the suspects were all from Lagos State, but came to operate in Osun and always returned to their base.

The police commissioner also announced the arrest of one Yekini Kareem, 62, who had been on the police wanted list for the last two years.

He said Kareem, also known as Abija, lured a rice seller from Saki in Oyo to Osogbo, in May 2017 and engaged some criminals to dispossess him of his goods and money, before killing him.

He also said the command had so far arrested five persons in connection with the case between the period of the incident and December 2018.

He said the prime suspect was arrested at his hideout in Lagos on Monday.

He added that other arrested criminal suspects would be charged to court soon.