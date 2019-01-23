The Nigeria Police Force has said that the Federal Special Anti-robbery Squad (FSARS) was decentralised to correct the abnormality in the force and restore order in the country.

ACP Frank Mba, the Force PRO, disclosed this on Wednesday while appearing on Channels TV programme Sunrise Daily.

Mba said the decentralisation of FSARS is to ensure unity of command, bring the Police close to the people and break every bureaucratic bottleneck.

The police spokesman also added that the Special Election Investigation Teams (SEIT) set up by the IGP will be disbanded when elections and all election matters are concluded.

He said: “Reforms of FSARS is not going to be cosmetic, what we are doing now is to correct the abnormality, restore order and bring the Police closer to the people.

“This is just a tip of the iceberg among very many reforms IGP Mohammed Adamu is bringing in the Force.

“We are committed to give Nigerians the best security arrangement in the general election with equal playing ground & adequate security for all.

“As lead agency in internal security, we will work with other security and safety agencies to ensure a safe and secure environment.”

Mba further said that the decentralisation of FSARS is constitutional, adding that Sec 215 of the Nigerian constitution explains this initiative.

“The IGP is committed to this willpower & has directed the command CPs on his policy direction in this regard.

“The post Reforms on SARS is not going to be cosmetic, we are correcting the abnormality and restoring order.”

Concise News had reported that the Acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the reorganisation of the FSARS.

Also, the new police boss disbanded the Special Investigation Panel (SIP) and Special Tactical Squad (STS).