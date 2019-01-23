Karolina Pliskova has halted Serena Williams’ bid to win her 24th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

In a bid to equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam titles, the American tennis star had beaten world number one Simona Halep in the fourth round but lost to Pliskova 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 under the hot Melbourne sun.

The 37-year-old Serena has made four unsuccessful attempts to match Court’s record, and the wait continues with the French Open in May her next chance.

“She was playing very well. Especially at the end of the second set she went for her shots and she was aggressive,” said Pliskova after depriving Williams of a US Open final rematch with Osaka.

“I played too passive. I was almost in the locker-room but now I am standing here as a winner. It is a very good feeling.”

However, Pliskova made her third semi-final at a major and had beaten Williams at the US Open a year earlier, before losing the final to Angelique Kerber.