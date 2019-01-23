Lagos-based MFM FC and former Nigerian champions Heartland recorded wins on matchday four in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) to lead Groups A and B.

While the Naze Millionaires increased their points to nine on Wednesday with a 1-0 defeat of Go Round FC in Owerri, MFM recorded a similar scoreline against Rangers International in Lagos.

Elsewhere, champions Lobi Stars shared the spoils with Aba giants Enyimba in their opening game of the season, while Akwa United and Plateau played out a pulsating draw in Uyo.

Another draw was recorded in the game between elite league returnees Bendel Insurance and Kwara United, with Sunshine Stars and Rivers United also playing out a draw.

#NPFL19 MATCHDAY 4 RESULTS

Katsina Utd 1-0 Wikki

Sunshine Stars 1-1 Rivers Utd

MFM 1-0 Rangers

Enyimba 0-0 Lobi

Insurance 0-0 Kwara Utd

Tornadoes 0-0 Remo Stars

FCIU 1-0 Yobe Stars

Heartland 1-0 Go Round

Akwa Utd 2-2 Plateau Utd

Gombe Utd 2-0 Pillars

Abia Warriors 1-0 Kada City