Lagos-based MFM FC and former Nigerian champions Heartland recorded wins on matchday four in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) to lead Groups A and B.
While the Naze Millionaires increased their points to nine on Wednesday with a 1-0 defeat of Go Round FC in Owerri, MFM recorded a similar scoreline against Rangers International in Lagos.
Elsewhere, champions Lobi Stars shared the spoils with Aba giants Enyimba in their opening game of the season, while Akwa United and Plateau played out a pulsating draw in Uyo.
Another draw was recorded in the game between elite league returnees Bendel Insurance and Kwara United, with Sunshine Stars and Rivers United also playing out a draw.
#NPFL19 MATCHDAY 4 RESULTS
Katsina Utd 1-0 Wikki
Sunshine Stars 1-1 Rivers Utd
MFM 1-0 Rangers
Enyimba 0-0 Lobi
Insurance 0-0 Kwara Utd
Tornadoes 0-0 Remo Stars
FCIU 1-0 Yobe Stars
Heartland 1-0 Go Round
Akwa Utd 2-2 Plateau Utd
Gombe Utd 2-0 Pillars
Abia Warriors 1-0 Kada City
|NPFL GROUP A TABLE
|P
|GD
|PTS
|1
|MFM FC
|3
|1
|6
|2
|KWARA UTD
|4
|-1
|5
|3
|ENYIMBA
|3
|1
|4
|4
|KATSINA UTD
|1
|1
|3
|5
|WIKKI T.
|2
|0
|3
|6
|RIVERS UTD
|2
|0
|2
|7
|SUNSHINE STARS
|2
|0
|2
|8
|BENDEL INSURANCE
|2
|0
|2
|9
|REMO STARS
|2
|0
|2
|10
|NIGER TORNADOES
|3
|-1
|2
|11
|LOBI STARS
|1
|0
|1
|12
|RANGERS
|1
|-1
|0
|NPFL GROUP B TABLE
|P
|GD
|PTS
|1
|HEARTLAND
|4
|4
|9
|2
|FC IFEANYIUBAH
|4
|2
|8
|3
|EL-KANEMI
|3
|0
|6
|4
|PLATEAU UTD
|4
|-1
|5
|5
|GO ROUND FC
|3
|0
|4
|6
|KANO PILLARS
|4
|-2
|4
|7
|GOMBE UTD
|2
|1
|3
|8
|KADA CITY FC
|2
|0
|3
|9
|ABIA WARRIORS
|3
|-1
|3
|10
|NASARAWA
|3
|-1
|3
|11
|AKWA UTD
|3
|-1
|2
|12
|YOBE STARS
|1
|-1
|0