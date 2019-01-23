NPFL: Rohr To Watch MFM, Rangers

Super Eagle’s manager, Gernot Rohr in preparation for Nigeria’s twin matches in March against Seychelles and Egypt will grace the NPFL match between MFM FC and Enugu Rangers.

Enugu Rangers who have been on an impressive run on the continental stage will be hoping to take away point from the Olukoya Boyin their first appearance in the league this season.

However, MFM will be looking to secure their second win of the season.

Gernot Rohr who have been away from the country, arrived Nigeria on Monday and will be a special guest in Agege Stadium While he asses some players ahead of possible invites.