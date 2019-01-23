Remo Star have been fined N6m and banished to Oshogbo for their next three Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) games by the League Management Company (LMC).

The ban followed the crowd incidence in the team’s home match with Bendel Insurance on Sunday.

Concise News understands that referee Bethel Nwanesi was allegedly beaten up by some fans after the clash at Sagamu which ended 1-1.

According to the statement by the LMC, the Chairman of Remo Stars Kunle Soname was fined N1 million and banned from three NPFL games.

The LMC said Soname’s sanctions was due to an interview with the media where his comment brought disrespect to the Nigerian league.

Also, Remo Stars were ordered to apprehend and prosecute Akintan Yinka and ‘Zico’ within seven days for the incident.

In addition, the LMC noted that failure to do so will lead to an N25,000.00 (Twenty Five Thousand Naira only) per day shall accrue, until such time as the culprits are apprehended and charged to court.

The club have 48 hours to accept the sanctions or elect to appear before a commission, according to the LMC statement.