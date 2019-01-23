Bendel Insurance will play their first home game in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) after over a decade as they take on Kwara United in one of the fixtures for Match Day 4.

Insurance regained promotion to the NPFL after 11 years of playing the Nigeria National League (NNL).

During the weekend, the Nigerian Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw by hosts Remo Stars in Oshogbo.

In another cracking fixture, MFM FC of Lagos will be at the Agege Township Stadium waiting for Enugu Rangers.

Rangers had during the weekend made it to the group stage of the Caf Confederations Cup.

It will be an all northern affair when Gombe United welcome Kano Pillars just as El-Kanemi Warriors battle it out with Nasarawa United.

Abia Warriors will clash with new-comers Kada FC in another fixture in the league even as Enyimba lock horns with Lobi Stars of Makurdi.

NPFL Fixtures For Match Day 4 In Full

Concise News has compiled the full list of NPFL fixtures for Match Day 4 billed for Wednesday across the nation as seen below: