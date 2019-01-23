The Federal Government says it has released N163 billion to public universities from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) in a bid to end the Academic Staff Union of Universities (Asuu) strike. Nigeria’s Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige made this known while speaking with newsmen after a closed-door reconciliatory meeting with the leadership of the union on Monday in Abuja.

National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu has accused former president Olusegun Obasanjo of causing most of the flaws in the Nigerian political economy since 1999. He made this known in a letter entitled: “Chief Obasanjo -At War Against his Own Deeds”.

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted an order of interim injunction restraining the Federal Government from removing the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen from office pending the hearing and determination of the suit filed by Action Peoples Party.

Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has questioned the Fulani origin of former vice president Atiku Abubakar, suggesting that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) hails from the Bantu kingdom. 8. El-Zakzaky: Court Adjourns Shiite Leader’s Trial To March 25 The trial of the embattled leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat has been adjourned by a Kaduna State High court.The Shiite leader is facing trial over allegations of culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, and disruption of public peace, among other charges. 9. Biafra: Anambra Community Clashes With IPOB Over Election Boycott The Oba community of Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State has said it will not obey calls for the boycott of the 2019 elections by the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). Concise News had reported that the IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu had on several occasions threatened a boycott of the general election. 10. Mikel Obi Undergoes Medical At Middlesbrough Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi is reportedly undergoing a medical at Middlesbrough ahead of signing for the Championship club. The Sun UK reports that the former Chelsea midfielder, 31, travelled from London to the north-east yesterday after agreeing personal terms.

