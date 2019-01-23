Former Jamaican sprinter and eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt has declared his “sports life over” after failing to begin a post-athletics career in football.

The 100m and 200m world record holder spent two months training with Australian side Central Coast Mariners but left in November after the club failed to find financial backing for a professional deal.

Bolt said: “It was fun while it lasted. I don’t want to say it wasn’t dealt with properly, but I think we went about it not the way we should.”

“You live and you learn. It was a good experience – I really enjoyed just being in a team,” he added.

In October 2018, Bolt scored two goals on his first start for the Mariners in a friendly against Macarthur South West, celebrating with his trademark lightning bolt pose.

The A-League side were not the only team interested in signing Bolt – he turned down an offer from Maltese club Valletta, reportedly because the club could not meet his wage demands.

He had also spent time training with Norwegian team Stromsgodset and German giants Borussia Dortmund.

Bolt, who retired from athletics in 2017, has said his focus now lies with his various commercial endeavours.

“I’m now moving into different businesses, I have a lot of things in the pipeline, so as I say, I’m just dabbling in everything and trying to be a businessman now,” Bolt said.