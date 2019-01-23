The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) should accept the N27,000 minimum wage, the Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has said.

This call is coming from the CNPP Edo State chapter following the approval of the fee by the National Council of State in Abuja on Tuesday.

The NLC is clamouring for N30,000 as the minimum wage across all states.

However, according to the Chairman of the CNPP in Edo State Roy Oribhabor in Benin City on Wednesday, the NLC should work based on the realities at hand.

“In as much as we know things are hard, we solicit for understanding because of the reality on the ground today from some states,” he said.

“We commend the leaders of the NLC for the foresight and determination to provide acceptable wages for Nigerian workers.”

He added that “transparency and accountability should be their primary concern.

“Finally, we appeal to labour unions not to allow politicians to use them to advance their agenda to the detriment of the Nigerian State.

“This is the best time to show understanding and accept the minimum wage because the process of salaries increment is never an ending negotiation, hence our appeal,” he said.