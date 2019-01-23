Minimum Wage: NLC Rejects State Council's N27,000

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has rejected the N27,000 minimum wage approved by the National Council of State on Tuesday.

Concise News understands that the Council approved the minimum wage after its meeting in Abuja.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is insisting on the payment of N27, 000 as the minimum wage for the country.

However, the NUT Secretary-General, Mike Ene, said the decision of the council is unfair.

“It is unfair and needed to be addressed immediately because a worker is a worker everywhere in the country, either with the federal or state government,” Ene said.

“The N30, 000 translates to N1, 000 per day, we insist that the 30, 000 stands for all workers in the country.’’